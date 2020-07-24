Realme 6i vs Redmi Note 9: Which one should you buy?

Which one should you buy? Let’s take a closer look.

Realme has recently announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphone, the Realme 6i. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM option.

With this, Realme wants to consolidate its position in this price segment. However, the newly-launched smartphone has a strong competitor in this price band. Yes, we are talking about the Redmi Note 9 smartphone. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs 11,999 and Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM option respectively. That said, both of the smartphones deliver some good specs, but which one should you buy? Let’s take a closer look.

Realme 6i vs Redmi Note 9: Display

To start with the display, the Realme 6i is loaded with a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone also features a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The Redmi Note 9 is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Both smartphones come with similar screen size and offer a similar resolution. However, it is Realme 6i that offers you 90Hz refresh rate, while the Redmi Note 9 comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. This simply means that you will get a smoother experience with Realme 6i as compared to the Redmi Note 9. Hence, the latest smartphone from Realme wins this round with ease.

Winner: Realme 6i

Realme 6i vs Redmi Note 9: Hardware

On the hardware front, the Realme 6i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor along with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 9 is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G85 processor and it is loaded with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. That said, the Realme 6i offers you a better chipset as the Helio G90T provides better performance as compared to the Helio G85. That said, the Redmi Note 9 comes with a better storage option of 128GB, while Realme 6i offers you just 64GB of storage. That said, if you want better performance, you can go for Realme 6i and if you want more storage then Redmi Note 9 is meant for you.

Winner: Tie

Realme 6i vs Redmi Note 9: Cameras

In terms of optics, the Realme 6i is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

The Redmi Note 9 also comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Upfront, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Both the smartphones give you the same camera specs for the rear camera. However, Realme 6i offers you better selfie camera as compared to the Redmi Note 9, hence Realme wins this round.

Winner: Realme 6i

Realme 6i vs Redmi Note 9: Battery

In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 9 is loaded with a 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W charging.Realme 6i is backed up by a 4300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge fast charging. That said, the competition is quite tough here. The Redmi Note 9 offers you better battery capacity, but it offers not-so-fast charging support. The Realme 6i offers you 30W fast charging, but it comes with a standard 4300mAh battery. But going by the battery capacity, the Redmi Note 9 takes the lead.

Winner: Redmi Note 9

Realme 6i vs Redmi Note 9: Software

On the software front, the Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 running on top of it. The Realme 6i comes loaded with a Realme UI that is based on Android. Both the UIs come with a fair share of hits and misses and both of them offer different customisations, features and more. So, we call this round as a tie.

Winner: Tie

Realme 6i vs Redmi Note 9: Conclusion

To conclude, both smartphones offer neck-to-neck competition. The Redmi Note 9 offers you slightly better storage and battery capacity. However, the Realme 6i offers you a better display with a 90Hz refresh rate along with a better processor and selfie camera. So, the answer is clear, the Realme 6i does emerge as a good option to consider in this price segment.