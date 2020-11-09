Realme 6 available for under Rs 10,000 in Flipkart Diwali Sale

Realme 6 can be purchased in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options.

Realme 6 can now be purchased for under Rs 10,000 in the ongoing Flipkart Diwali Sale. To recall, the phone was launched in India earlier this year.



Realme 6 is currently priced at Rs 12,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and Rs 14,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Under the special festive offer, Flipkart is offering certain offers along with the purchase of Realme 6 which includes Rs 3,000 discount using ICICI Credit & Citibank Credit & Debit Cards.



This brings down the effective price of the Realme 6 to Rs 9,999 for the 6GB and 64GB storage variant. The phone can be purchased in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options.



To recall, Realme 6 was launched at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage variant and Rs 15,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model. But the phone price was hiked due to GST this year in India.



Realme 6 price was hiked to Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, Rs 15,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs 17,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.



Realme 6 has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. It runs on Android 10 with company’s own Realme UI running on top of it and is loaded with a 4300mAh battery with 30W flash charge support.