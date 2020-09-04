Advertisement

Realme 6 and Realme 6i price slashed in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 04, 2020 3:41 pm

Latest News

The price cut comes after Realme 7 along with Realme 7 Pro and several other products were launched at an event in India yesterday.
Realme has slashed the price of Realme 6 and Realme 6i smartphones in India. The price cut comes after Realme 7 along with Realme 7 Pro and several other products were launched at an event in India yesterday.

Realme 6 is now priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, Rs 15,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and Rs 16,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options.

To recall, Realme 6 was launched at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage variant and Rs 15,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model. But the phone price was hiked due to GST this year in India.

Realme 6 price was hiked to Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, Rs 15,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs 17,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Realme 6i, on the other hand, is now priced at Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and Rs 13,999 for 6B RAM and 64GB storage. It comes in Eclipse Black and Lunar White colours. Realme 6i was launched at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage version.

Realme 6 has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. It runs on Android 10 with company’s own Realme UI running on top of it and is loaded with a 4300mAh battery with 30W flash charge support.

Realme 6i has a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is backed up by 4300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge fast charging and is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor. The smartphone runs on realme UI based on Android 10. The quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front.

