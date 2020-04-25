Advertisement

Realme 5i receives new update with camera optimisations, April Security Patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 25, 2020 11:09 am

Latest News

Realme 5i update optimizes color performance of front camera while using third-party applications and optimizes clarity of front camera while night environment.
Advertisement

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its Realme 5i smartphone in India. The update brings April Security Patch along with optimizations for the cameras

Realme is rolling RMX2030EX_11_A.19 update to 5i and it weighs 2.6GB is size. Once again, this is a phased roll out and will be available to all the users very soon.

The changelog posted by the company mentions that the update optimizes color performance of front camera while using third-party applications and optimizes clarity of front camera while night environment.

In order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

Find the complete change log below:

Version: RMX2030EX_11_A.19

Security
● Android security patch: April, 2020

Camera
● Optimized color performance of front camera while using third-party
applications
● Optimized clarity of front camera while night environment

Advertisement

 

Realme 5i features 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and it runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 GPU. It has 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot. It has 5000mAh battery and comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel camera for 4cm macro.  There is an 8-megapixel camera up front.

 

Realme 5i gets its first update in India

Realme 5i now available via open sale in India

Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme X2 and Realme 5 Pro receive new update in India

Realme 5i gets a new variant in India with 128GB storage

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme 5i Realme 5i update Realme 5i security patch Realme 5i features Realme 5i price realme smartphones Realme Realme 5i specs

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme UI new charging animation coming soon to Realme smartphones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 to launch on April 30

Android 11 Developer preview 3: Whats new?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies