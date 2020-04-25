Realme 5i receives new update with camera optimisations, April Security Patch

Realme 5i update optimizes color performance of front camera while using third-party applications and optimizes clarity of front camera while night environment.

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its Realme 5i smartphone in India. The update brings April Security Patch along with optimizations for the cameras



Realme is rolling RMX2030EX_11_A.19 update to 5i and it weighs 2.6GB is size. Once again, this is a phased roll out and will be available to all the users very soon.



The changelog posted by the company mentions that the update optimizes color performance of front camera while using third-party applications and optimizes clarity of front camera while night environment.



In order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.



Find the complete change log below:



Version: RMX2030EX_11_A.19





Security

● Android security patch: April, 2020 Camera

● Optimized color performance of front camera while using third-party

applications

● Optimized clarity of front camera while night environment Advertisement Realme 5i features 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and it runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 GPU. It has 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot. It has 5000mAh battery and comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel camera for 4cm macro. There is an 8-megapixel camera up front.