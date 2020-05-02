Advertisement

Realme 5 Pro update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, DocVault ID feature and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 02, 2020 11:09 am

Realme 5 Pro update brings April 2020 security patch and adds the DocVault ID feature for Indian units, optimizes audio quality for third-party apps.
Realme has rolled out a new software update to its Realme 5 Pro smartphone. The update brings April Security Patch along with other improvements.

Realme took to its online community to announce the arrival of the new software update for its Realme 5 Pro. The update comes with version number RMX1971EX_11_C.03 and it is 340MB is size. The official changelog reveals that the update brings April 2020 security patch and adds the DocVault ID feature for Indian units, optimizes audio quality for third-party apps.

The update further adds arrow to the right of the list of recent location information requests in dark mode. It fixes the issue that the prompt tone appears every time when the client plays music and that the alarm is automatically turned off after being cleared by the background task.

Realme in its forum post has mentioned it is a staged rollout, the update will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

 

RMX1971EX_11_C.03 Changelog:

Security

● Android security patch: April, 2020

 

Application

● Added DocVault ID feature(India)

 

Known issue fixed

● Optimized audio quality for third-party apps

● Added arrow to the right of the list of recent location information requests in dark mode

● Fixed the issue that the prompt tone appears every time when the client plays music

● Fixed the issue that the alarm is automatically turned off after being cleared by the background task


To recall, Realme 5 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor as well. It has a 4035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge support and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with Adreno 616 GPU. It has 48MP primary sensor, a 119-degree 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 AI front camera.



 

