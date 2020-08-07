Realme 5 Pro and Realme C3 new colour options launched in India

The brand has revealed new paint jobs for Realme 5 Pro and Realme C3.

Advertisement

Realme has today announced the launch of new colour options for its two smartphones. The brand has revealed new paint jobs for Realme 5 Pro and Realme C3.

Realme has announced a new Volcano Grey colour option for the Realme C3 and Chroma White colour option for the Realme 5 Pro. Consumers can get their hands on the newest colour editions on realme.com and Flipkart.com, with sales of realme C3 Grey already started from August 6, midnight and realme 5 Pro, starting from August 8, 12:00 P.M.

To recall, the Realme 5 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage Rs 16,999. The Realme C3 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage.

Advertisement

Realme 5 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It’s powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with Adreno 616 GPU. It has 48MP primary SONY IMX 586 lens, a 119-degree 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 AI front camera. The device runs on Color OS 6.0 which is based on Android 9 Pie. It has a 4035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge support.

The Realme C3 is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 400nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection There is no fingerprint sensor, but it supports AI face unlock.