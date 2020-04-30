Advertisement

Realme 3 Pro new update brings April Android security patch and DocVault ID Feature

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 30, 2020 4:08 pm

Realme 3 Pro update adds DocVault ID feature.
Realme has now started rolling out a new update to its Realme 3 Pro smartphone. The phone is getting a new update via OTA for the month of April.  The new software update brings April Android security patch and improves overall system stability.

The Realme 3 Pro update comes with version number RMX1851EX_11.C.05. As per the changelog posted on the Realme website, the Realme 3 Pro update adds DocVault ID feature.

The update optimises audio quality for third-party apps and it adds arrow to the right of the list of recent location information requests in dark mode.

Furthermore, the update fixes the issue that the prompt tone appears every time when the client plays music. It also fixes the issue that the alarm is automatically turned off after being cleared by the background task.

As per the company, the update is now being rolled out in a staged manner. It will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in the coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

Here is the Complete Changelog:

Security

● Android security patch: April, 2020

Application

● Added DocVault ID feature(India)

 

Known issue fixed

● Optimized audio quality for third-party apps

● Added arrow to the right of the list of recent location information requests in dark mode

● Fixed the issue that the prompt tone appears every time when the client plays music

● Fixed the issue that the alarm is automatically turned off after being cleared by the background task

Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro get a new update in India

Realme 3 Pro new update brings Airtel and Jio VoWiFi, February security patch

Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro and Realme C2 get new update in India

Realme 3 and Realme 3i receive new update with Charging Animation feature

Nokia 150 and Nokia 125 feature phones to launch soon

Samsung Galaxy M01 specs leaked via Google Play Console listing

