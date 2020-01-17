  • 12:38 Jan 17, 2020

Advertisement

Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme 3, Realme 3i new update brings January security patch and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 17, 2020 11:22 am

Latest News

The update brings new features along with the latest security patches to Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme 3, Realme 3i.
Advertisement

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its older smartphones, the Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme 3 and Realme 3i in India. The update brings new features along with the latest security patches to all the four smartphones.

 
To start with Realme 3 and Realme 3i, the update comes with version number RMX1821EX_11.A.25. The company is rolling out RMX1805EX_11_A.63 update to Realme 2 and Realme C1.

The company has said in the post that the update is initially a staged rollout.  The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll out will be completed in the upcoming days.

Here is Realme 3 and Realme 3i RMX1821EX_11.A.25 Changelogs:

    Security
    Android security patch: January, 2020

    System
    Added flash on call feature
    Added click the blank area to back to the launcher on recent task interface

    Notification Center and Status Bar
    Added fast switch toggles of dark mode in notification center


Here is Realme 2 and Realme C1 RMX1805EX_11_A.63 Changelogs:

    Security
    Android security patch: January，2020

    System
    Fixed some known bugs and improved system stability

Meanwhile, Realme has announced the “Realpublic Sale” on Flipkart.com and realme.com which will be live on January 19, 2020 at 11:59 PM till January 22, 2020 at 11:59 PM. During the Realpublic Sale, Realme 3 4GB + 64GB storage will be priced at Rs 7,999, 3GB + 64GB storage will retail at Rs 7,499 while the 32GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 6,999. Realme 3i 3+32GB and 4+64GB will be offered for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 after Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 discount respectively during the sale.

Realme 1, U1, C1 and Realme 2 will not get Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update

Realme C2 receives a new software update with Dark Mode Toggle and December security patch

Realme 2 Pro receives new update with Dark Mode Toggle and January security patch

Realme X2 Pro gets Android 10-based Realme UI beta update

Realme 5i gets its first update in India

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme 2 Realme C1 Realme 3 Realme 3i

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Realme UI based on Android 10 rolling out now for Realme 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra camera sensors leaked

Xiaomi Mi 10 leaked poster indicates February 11 launch date

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies