Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme 3, Realme 3i new update brings January security patch and more

The update brings new features along with the latest security patches to Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme 3, Realme 3i.

Advertisement

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its older smartphones, the Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme 3 and Realme 3i in India. The update brings new features along with the latest security patches to all the four smartphones.





To start with Realme 3 and Realme 3i, the update comes with version number RMX1821EX_11.A.25. The company is rolling out RMX1805EX_11_A.63 update to Realme 2 and Realme C1.



The company has said in the post that the update is initially a staged rollout. The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll out will be completed in the upcoming days.



Here is Realme 3 and Realme 3i RMX1821EX_11.A.25 Changelogs:



Security

Android security patch: January, 2020



System

Added flash on call feature

Added click the blank area to back to the launcher on recent task interface



Notification Center and Status Bar

Added fast switch toggles of dark mode in notification center





Here is Realme 2 and Realme C1 RMX1805EX_11_A.63 Changelogs:



Security

Android security patch: January，2020



System

Fixed some known bugs and improved system stability



Meanwhile, Realme has announced the “Realpublic Sale” on Flipkart.com and realme.com which will be live on January 19, 2020 at 11:59 PM till January 22, 2020 at 11:59 PM. During the Realpublic Sale, Realme 3 4GB + 64GB storage will be priced at Rs 7,999, 3GB + 64GB storage will retail at Rs 7,499 while the 32GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 6,999. Realme 3i 3+32GB and 4+64GB will be offered for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 after Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 discount respectively during the sale.