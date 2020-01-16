  • 14:48 Jan 16, 2020

Realme announces Realpublic Sale, Discounts on Realme X, Realme 5 Pro and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 16, 2020 1:35 pm

The sale will go live on January 19, 2020 at 11:59 PM till January 22, 2020 at 11:59 PM.
Realme has announced the “Realpublic Sale” offering discounts on smartphones and accessories for their customers on Flipkart.com and realme.com. The sale will go live on  January 19, 2020 at 11:59 PM till January 22, 2020 at 11:59 PM.

Realme will be offering discounts on Realme 3, Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT, Realme X and more. Realme has also announced offers on its latest accessories - the realme Buds 2 and Realme Buds Wireless.

During the Realpublic Sale, Realme 2 Pro 4+64GB, 6+64GB and 8+128GB will be availbel for Rs 7,999, 9,999 and 11,999 respectively instead of 8,999, 10,999 and 12,999.

Realme 3 4GB + 64GB storage will be priced at Rs 7,999 after a discount of Rs 2,000. Additionally, there's a discount of Rs 1500 on the 3GB + 64GB storage, which will retail at Rs 7,499 while the 32GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 6,999 after Rs 1000 discount.

Realme 3i 3+32GB and 4+64GB will be offered for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 after Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 discount respectively during the sale.

Realme X 4+128GB variant will be available for Rs 14,999, instead of Rs 16,999. Realme XT 4+64GB will be available for Rs 14,999, instead of Rs 15,999.

Realme C2 3+32GB variant will be available for Rs 7,499 after Rs 500 discount. Realme 5 Pro 4+64GB will be priced at Rs 11,999, 6+64GB will be priced at Rs 12,999, 8+128GB will be priced at Rs 14,999.

Along with smartphones, Realme is also extending exciting offers on its latest accessories - the realme Buds 2 and Realme Buds Wireless. The offers on accessories will be available on realme.com, Amazon and Flipkart on special prices between January 18-22, 2020.

All colours of realme buds 2 will be priced at Rs 499 instead of Rs 599 in the sale. realme Buds Wireless all colour variants will be available at Rs 1,599 instead of Rs 1,799.

