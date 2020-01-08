  • 15:54 Jan 08, 2020

Realme 2 Pro receives new update with Dark Mode Toggle and January security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2020 3:30 pm

Latest News

The Realme 2 Pro update adds fast switch toggles of dark mode along with some other improvements.
Realme has rolled out a new software update for the Realme 2 Pro smartphone. The update adds fast switch toggles of dark mode along with some other improvements.

The update comes with version number RMX1801EX_11_C.26 and it brings January 2020 security patch as well. The official changelog reveals that the update adds fast switch toggles of dark mode in notification center

Moving on the update also added flash on call feature and added click the blank area to back to the launcher on recent task interface.

In order to download the update, users can go to Settings > Software update and click on the Download button. Realme in its forum post has mentioned it is a staged rollout, the update will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

 

The Realme 2 Pro comes in three variants - Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, Rs 10,999 for 6GB + 64GB option and Rs 12,999 for 8GB + 128GB model. It comes in Ice Lake, Black Sea and Blue Ocean colours.

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. There is a dual rear camera setup with primary sensor sporting 16-megapixel Sony IMX398 sensor, f/1.7 aperture and 6P lens, while the secondary sensor is used to create a bokeh effect. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture and AI beauty mode. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with Adreno 512 GPU. It is backed by a 3500mAh battery with no fast charging.

