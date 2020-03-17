Realme 2 Pro new update brings Airtel and Jio VoWiFi suport and March security patch

Realme 2 Pro update brings VoWiFi for Airtel and Jio. With this, one can enjoy calling using WiFi networks.

Realme has rolled out a new software update to its older Realme 2 Pro smartphone. The update brings March 2020 security patch along with some other improvements.



The update comes with version number RMX1801EX_11_C.27 and it is 660 MB in size. The changelog reveals that the update brings VoWiFi for Airtel and Jio. With this, one can enjoy calling using WiFi networks.



Further, the update also brings Swipe gestures from both sides. In order to download the update, users can go to Settings > Software update and click on the Download button.

An earlier Realme 2 Pro update in January this year added fast switch toggles of dark mode in notification center. It also added flash on call feature and added click the blank area to back to the launcher on recent task interface.

The Realme 2 Pro comes in three variants - Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, Rs 10,999 for 6GB + 64GB option and Rs 12,999 for 8GB + 128GB model. It comes in Ice Lake, Black Sea and Blue Ocean colours.

Realme 2 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with Adreno 512 GPU. It is backed by a 3500mAh battery with no fast charging.

There is a dual rear camera setup with primary sensor sporting 16-megapixel Sony IMX398 sensor, f/1.7 aperture and 6P lens, while the secondary sensor is used to create a bokeh effect. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture and AI beauty mode.

