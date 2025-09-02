Realme 15T 5G Launched in India: Everything to Know

Realme 15T 5G has been announced in India as the brand’s latest lower-end mid-range smartphone with a MediaTek chipset under the hood, an AMOLED display, IP69 rating, 60W fast wired charging, and more. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Realme 15T 5G: Price, Availability

The new Realme 15T 5G is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version, Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and Rs 24,999 for the version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will be made available through Flipkart, Realme’s own online store, and offline retailers across the country in Flowing Silver, Silk Blue and Suit Titanium shades.

The pre-booking for the device will begin from 2nd September, 12:00 PM to 5th September, 11:59 PM IST, with the first sale scheduled from 6th September, 12:00 AM to 8th September, 11:59 PM IST.

One can also avail a discount worth Rs 2,000 with select bank cards or up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus, and no-cost EMI as well. If you pre-book the device ahead of its open sales, you’ll get a free pair of Realme Buds T01.

Realme 15T 5G: Specifications

The Realme 15T 5G sports a 6.57-inch (2372 x 1080 pixels) full-HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4000 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 2TB.

For optics, there’s a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, paired with an additional 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. At the front, there’s a 50MP f/2.45 sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed up by a 7000mAh battery with 60W fast wired charging.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device has stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The handset is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated and runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0. It will receive 3 major OS updates and 4 years of security updates.