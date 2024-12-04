Realme 14x India Launch: Expected Specs, Sale Date Revealed

Realme 14x India launch has been tipped, and rumours suggest that the device will go on sale later this month. Aside from that, some of the device’s key specifications have also been leaked, revealing that it will come with a flagship feature but will be offered at a budget price.

Realme 14x India launch was tipped by 91mobiles, and its report citing industry sources, indicates that the device will go on sale in India on December 18th. This means that one could expect the official reveal to take place sometime during next week, but the date for that remains unconfirmed as of now.

Further, Realme 14x is also said to come with an IP69 rating and a 6,000mAh battery powering the device. These specs are usually seen in mid-range to flagship segment phones but Realme seems to be planning to spice things up in the budget segment. In addition, it’s also tipped that the Realme 14x will feature a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display.

The Realme 14x is also said to come with a Diamond Design panel. It will launch in three variants as per a recent report from the same source, which includes 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB trims. The smartphone will be available in three colour options: Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red. Realme 14x is also tipped to feature a square-shaped camera module.

Realme 14x will be the successor to the Realme 12x 5G which debuted in India earlier this year in April. The device packs the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor and was priced starting at Rs 11,999. The Realme 14x 5G could also be priced along similar lines, judging by the leaked specifications of the device. We’ll know more once the official Realme 14x India launch date is announced.