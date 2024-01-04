Realme 12 Pro Series: What Do We Know So Far?

Realme seems to be working on launching the Realme 12 Pro series smartphones in India soon, which will also be the successors to last year’s Realme 11 Pro 5G series. The series will consist of the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+, the key details for both of which have now been leaked online. Take a look at what you can expect from the upcoming number series smartphones from the Chinese brand.

Realme 12 Pro Series: Design (Rumoured)

The TENAA listings of the Realme phones with model numbers RMX3841 and RMX3843 were recently spotted by Myfixguide. The listing seems to have revealed the design of the upcoming Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+. Realme thinks that sticking to the design language of the Realme 11 Pro series for the Realme 12 Pro series is a wise decision.

Realme 12 Pro (Left), Realme 12 Pro+ (Right)

One can notice that the camera module stays in the middle, housing four cutouts out of which three are for the camera sensors. There’s a lining in the middle, separating the panel into two halves. The panels seem to have a leather finish, similar to the 11 Pro series from last year. Overall, we feel that retaining last year’s design is an appropriate move for the brand because it was able to create an identity for its devices.

Realme 12 Pro Series: Specifications (Rumoured)

As for the specs, these were leaked via the phone’s listings on the TENAA certification. Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ listings suggest that both smartphones feature a curved-edge AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ Resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, 10-bit colours, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The Realme 12 Pro is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core chip, while the 12 Pro+ has a 2.4GHz octa-core chip which is expected to be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip. Both devices seem to come in 6 GB, 8 GB, 12 GB, and 16 GB options while storage options include 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB.

The Realme 12 Pro series is expected to run on the Realme UI 5 based on Android 14. Both devices are backed by a 5,000mAh battery. For optics, the report says that Realme 12 Pro will likely include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, alongside a 32-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor on the back, while the front camera could house a 16-megapixel camera.

The Realme 12 Pro+, on the other hand, may come with a 50-megapixel main camera alongside a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor at the rear. There could be a 32-megapixel sensor on the front.