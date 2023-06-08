Realme 11 Pro 5G series launched in India: Specs, Price, Offers

Realme has debuted its 11 Pro 5G series in India, that comprises of the Realme 11 Pro 5G and the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. The phones were launched in China earlier this year in May. Both of them are powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. The major difference between the two is in terms of optics.

Realme 11 Pro 5G series: Price, Availability, Offers

Talking of the Realme 11 Pro 5G, it comes in three variants, where the 8GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 23,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options have a price tag of Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. The phone will be available for sale starting 12 PM IST on June 16 via Amazon, the Realme website and select retail stores.

Coming to the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, it has two variants, where the 8GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 27,999, while the high-end 12GB + 256GB option is comes in at Rs 29,999. The phone will be available for sale starting 12 PM IST on June 15 through the same retail channels as the 11 Pro 5G model.

Customers can purchase the series in Astral Black and Sunrise Beige colour shades, while only the Pro+ model gets an additional Oasis Green colour. Both phones will be available in an early access sale that will take place on June 8 from 6 PM to 8 PM IST.

During the sale, customers can avail of a discount of up to Rs 2,000 on the models. Customers with select bank cards can avail of additional discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on the Realme 11 Pro+, whereas they can save up to Rs 1,500 on the Realme 11 Pro.

Realme 11 Pro 5G series: Specifications

The Realme 11 Pro 5G series gets a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also has 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment.

Under the hood, the smartphones equip a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, with up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. For optics, the Realme 11 Pro 5G comes with a 100MP f/1.8 main camera alongside a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 shooter for selfies and video calls.

As for the Pro+ model, it has a triple rear camera unit with a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 primary sensor with Super OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The handset includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Next, the 11 Pro 5G series packs a 5000mAh battery. The Pro model supports 67W fast wired charging while the Pro+ model packs 100W wired charging. The smartphones run on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Additional features include in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.2.