Realme 10 4G India launch expected soon: Check out details

Realme launched the Realme 10 4G globally a couple of weeks back and it seems like the India launch of the same is now imminent. A new report suggests the price, RAM, and storage details of the Realme 10 4G’s Indian variant. It is said to be offered in three RAM and storage configurations with up to 256GB storage.

Realme 10 4G: Expected India Price, Variants

The report from 91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, suggests that the base model will offer 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, whereas the mid variant will include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The highest variant will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants available in global markets may not be made available here in the country. As for the price, the leak has no information on regarding the same. It appears that the base model will cost under Rs 15,000 in India, considering the device’s specs.

Realme 10 4G Specifications

If the Indian variant of the Realme 10 is the same as the global one, it will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1000 nits peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has 33W fast charging support.

The Realme 10 runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well. Moreover, the phone supports dual-SIM 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front.