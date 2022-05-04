Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop goes official with 240Hz OLED display, Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU

Razer, the company which specialises in gaming products has launched a new laptop called Razer Blade 15 which comes with the world’s first OLED QHD 240Hz display. The laptop has one of the most high end set of specifications for a lag-free gaming experience. It is powered by an Intel 12th Core i9 Alder Lake CPU.

Razer Blade 15 is priced at $3,499 (approx Rs 2,67,800). However, the company has not yet revealed any information about the availability of the laptop, although it has been confirmed that the device will be up for sale through Razer direct and authorized retailers in Q4 of this year.

Razer Blade 15 Specifications

The Razer Blade 15 sports a 15.6-inch OLED panel with a 2560 x 1440 pixels screen resolution and support for a 240Hz refresh rate. This panel covers the entire DCI-P3 color gamut, features a quick 1ms response time as well as 400 nits of brightness.

Under the hood, the machine is powered by Intel‘s 12th generation Alder Lake Core i9-12900H processor which has 14 cores and 20 threads. The CPU is paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. It has 1TB of SSD storage and is expndable via an M.2 slot, allowing users to increase the storage capacity on the laptop. For the graphics processor, it comes coupled with NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU.

For connectivity, you get Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI ports on the sides of the laptop along with an SD card reader. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box.