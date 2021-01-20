Advertisement

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 20, 2021 2:01 pm

Smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 870 will start releasing in the first quarter of 2021.
Qualcomm Technologies has unveiled the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform, a follow-on to the flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus that was introduced back in July.

The new chipset packs an enhanced Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU prime core clock speed of up to 3.2 GHz. The company says that the new Snapdragon 870 is designed to deliver increased performance across the board for geared-up gameplay with insanely fast Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences and mmWave, and ultra-intuitive AI.

Snapdragon 870 will power a selection of flagship devices from Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi. Motorola Edge S has already been confirmed to come with Snapdragon 870 SoC and is launching on January 26 in China. Other devices are expected to debut in the first quarter of 2021 with the new chipset.

The Snapdragon 870 is a 7nm chipset that offers up to 3.2GHz clocking speeds. The Kryo 585 prime core of Cortex-A77  in the Snapdragon 870 goes at the clock speed of 3.2GHz, along with three cores of Cortex-A77 at 2.4GHz and four remaining cores of Cortex-A55 at 1.8GHz. The SoC includes Adreno 650 graphics, which is also available with Snapdragon 865 chip.

The Snapdragon 870 SoC supports up to 4K display at 60Hz refresh rate. It has Quick Charge 4+ technology.

 

Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, said, “Building upon the success of Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus, the new Snapdragon 870 was designed to address OEM and mobile industry requirements.”

