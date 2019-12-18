pTron Bassbuds Lite launched at Rs 899

The pTron Bassbuds Lite is a truly wireless set of earbuds which offers up to 6 hours of music time and 5 hours of talk time on a single full charge.

Advertisement

pTron has announced a new addition to its Bassbuds TWS series, pTron Bassbuds Lite for Rs 899. The pTron True Wireless Earbuds is available in White and Black colours and is available for sale on Amazon.



pTron Bassbuds Lite features a comfortable in-ear design. It features 10 mm dynamic drivers and it comes with Bluetooth version 5.0 for seamless and stable connection with low power consumption.



The multi-function button on the earbuds allow hands-free wireless calling, music/call control and activation of the Voice Assistant - Google Assistant on Android phones and Siri on iPhones.



The pTron Bassbuds Lite is a truly wireless set of earbuds which offers up to 6 hours of music time and 5 hours of talk time on a single full charge. Both the 50 mAh earbuds come with a super quick charge time of only 1.5 hours. One can enjoy an extended music playtime of more than 20 hours on Bassbuds Lite by charging upto 3 times with the compact, pocket-sized 400mAh rechargeable power case. It is also bundled with a storage case which doubles as a charging case with 400mAh of charge on the go.



The Hi-Fi stereo sound of Bassbuds Lite provides a clean, high-frequency response and distortion-free bass from different genres. The advanced Binaural separation design of Bassbuds Lite allows both the right and left earbud to function free of each other providing a hassle-free sound experience. This is achieved through the built-in microphone on each earbud that allows hands-free calls with single or both earbuds. Essentially, the user can operate even with a single unit or bud as well.



Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO of pTron, while announcing the launch, said, “We thank our consumers for the overwhelming response to our Bassbuds TWS Earbuds. Launched in Diwali 2019 for Rs. 999/ only-, we have sold more than 55,000 pcs of Bassbuds in just 45 days. We now present a stem design version of pTron Bassbuds series in the TWS category, pTron Bassbuds Lite offering advanced technological features with a futuristic look. We at pTron strive to create affordable products packed with high-quality and performance for our ever-dynamic consumer’s taste. The Indian market size is expected to be 2,500 crores in 2020 for TWS and pTron is targeting to capture over 250 crores to become the no. 1 player in this segment by volume & value. ”