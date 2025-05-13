Prime Video Ads Are Coming to India in June 2025, New Ad Free Add-On Plan Announced

Prime Video ads are now coming to India, the streaming platform has announced. The announcement comes more than a year after ads on Prime Video were first announced for viewers in the US. Alongside, Prime Video also announced an ad free add-on plan if users do not wish to see any ads while watching content on the platform.

Prime Video ads will begin showing up from June 17, 2025. “Starting June 17th, 2025, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements. This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than TV channels and other streaming services. No action is required from you,” said Prime Video in an e-mail sent to its subscribers.

The platform will further offer an ad free add-on plan for an additional Rs 699 per year/ Rs 129 per month that you can sign up for starting on June 17th 2025. This plan will remove any and all ads from the platform.

“There will be no other changes to your Prime membership,” the platform noted in e-mail, conveying that other benefits will remain the same, such as same-day delivery on more than 10 lakhs items and next-day delivery on more than 40 lakhs items, access to blockbuster and exclusive content including Amazon Original shows and movies across languages, unlimited 5% cashback on all purchases on Amazon.in using Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, Amazon Music, and more.

In the US, Prime Video launched the ad free add-on option for $3 which translates to Rs 254. This is quite cheaper in comparison to the one being offered in India. However, the US version of the membership costs much more than the Indian counterpart, which is Rs 1,499 for the annual renewal, Rs 299 for a month, and Rs 599 for a quarter.

However, Amazon does give various offers to existing customers at the time of renewal, such as renewing it for Rs 749/year instead of Rs 1,499 if you pay for the renewal before the expiry date.