Portronics Harmonics Z5, SWOTT Neckon 101 neckbands launched in India

Portronics & SWOTT have launched new audio neckbands in India including the Harmonics Z5 and the Neckon 101. While the former has 33 hours of playback time, the latter has a 30-hour duration. Apart from that, the SWOTT neckband is also IPX7 rated which makes it resistant against water.

SWOTT Neckon 101 Price, Specifications

SWOTT Neckon 101 is available in Black and Dark Blue colours at an introductory price of Rs 599, on Amazon and on its own website. The newly launched Bluetooth Neckband offers HD Stereo Sound, and is crafted with soft, silicone material.

It has a design with IPX7 rating makes which makes the neckband sweat-proof and making it ideal for your workouts, jogs, runs, and sports sessions. The neckband is also equipped with a gaming mode.

Neckon 101, on a single full fast charge, lasts for 40 minutes and can run the neckband for 30 hours. With available voice-assistant, the neckband lets you easily navigate the music, make/ receive calls. The neckband has a latency of 55ms.

Next, the neckband comes with features like Active Noise Cancellation. Magnetic metal earbuds and Bluetooth 5.0 powers the Dual Pairing feature which allows you to pair 2 different devices simultaneously.

Read More: SWOTT AirLIT 004 TWS Earbuds, Portronics Sound Slick Soundbars launched in India

Portronics Harmonics Z5 Price, Specifications

Available in four colours Black, Blue, Red and Purple, the Portronics Harmonics Z5 will be available in the market at a discounted price of Rs 849 (MRP 2,499), along with a 12-months warranty period. Users can buy these Neckband Earphones from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other leading online and offline stores.

The Harmonics Z5 boasts of a new and unique earbud design for better comfort for all-day use. It features a snug fit, according to the company. The earbuds also features large 14.2mm dynamic drivers and is powered by the Bluetooth V5.2 chip.

Also See: Portronics launches Harmonics 250 and Harmonics X1 neckbands

The onboard 250mAh battery offers 33 hours of playback time on a single charge. So, with an average use of around 3 hours a day, you may only need to recharge the Harmonics Z5 around twice a month, claims the brand. There’s a quick charging USB-C port using which a simple 10-minute charge will offer you 10 hours of playback.

Portronics has equipped the Harmonics Z5 with Dual-EQ Modes that work with quick action buttons. A simple click on the control panel and you can switch between the EQ modes – Bass mode and Music mode. Other buttons offer track changing, call answering, and volume controls as well.