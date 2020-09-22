Advertisement

Poco X3 launched in India with quad-camera setup, 6000mAh battery, price starts Rs 16,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 22, 2020 12:48 pm

The Poco X3 comes in two colour options including Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey.
Xiaomi spin-off Poco India has today launched Poco X3 smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option,  Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option while the top-end 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 19,999.

The Poco X3 comes in two colour options including Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting from September 29.

Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate display with 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes with a LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus with a staggering 70% larger heat pipe that cools the device up to 6 degrees. There is expandable memory up to 256GB.

The phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there will be a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture for selfies, housed in the hole-punch cutout.

Poco X3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12.0.1 running on top of it. The device houses a 6000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well and an IP53 dust and water resistance rating.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, IR Blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

