HomeNewsPoco X3 GT confirmed to feature 5000mAh battery and 64MP triple camera

Poco X3 GT confirmed to feature 5000mAh battery and 64MP triple camera

Poco X3 GT battery and camera details have been now confirmed.

By Meenu Rana
Poco X3 GT
Poco X3 GT

Highlights

  • Poco X3 GT will launch on July 28 in Malaysia.
  • It is likely to be a rebrand of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.
  • It will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC and support 5G connectivity.

Poco X3 GT will be launching on July 28 in Malaysia. Ahead of the official launch, battery and camera details about the Poco X3 GT smartphone have now been revealed.

Poco has announced that the smartphone will feature a 5000mAh battery and a 64MP triple camera. In addition, the company recently confirmed that the X3 GT will be powered by the Dimensity 1100 SoC support 67W Turbo Charging.

The phone is expected to arrive as a rebranded Redmi smartphone. It is likely to be a rebrand of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launched in the Chinese market.

It was also reported earlier that Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could launch in India as Poco X3 GT. If the X3 GT is Redmi Note 10 Pro, its pricing will start around Rs 20,000.

The renders of the Poco X3 GT smartphone recently surfaced online. The renders revealed that the phone has a punch-hole display with the selfie camera cutout located at the centre of the screen. At the back, the device sports a triple rectangular camera module. The rear also sports POCO branding at the bottom-right corner.

It is said to launch in three colours – Black, Green, and White. Among the three, the Green and White colour options have a textured back. The volume rocker and power button are on the right side of the device.

Poco X3 GT specifications (expected)

Poco X3 GT is said to feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution. Also, the display will sport a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it will run on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5. As for Poco X3 GT battery, there will be a 5000mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging.

Further, the phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor. It will be coupled with 6GB/6GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash. Additionally, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture will be used. At the front, it could feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Poco X3 GT

Poco X3 GT
  • LaunchComing Soon
  • ChipsetOcta Core 2.6 GHz, Dimensity 1100
  • RAM (GB)6 GB, LPDDR4X
  • Display2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera64MP + 8MP + 2MP, Quad camera: 64MP camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11, MIUI 12.5
  • Battery5000 mAh, with 67W fast charging
  • Expandable

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleSimplified: Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for Apple Music (iOS, Mac)
Next articleBoAt Airdopes 501 ANC launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,499
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.