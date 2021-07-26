Poco X3 GT confirmed to feature 5000mAh battery and 64MP triple camera

Poco X3 GT will be launching on July 28 in Malaysia. Ahead of the official launch, battery and camera details about the Poco X3 GT smartphone have now been revealed.

Poco has announced that the smartphone will feature a 5000mAh battery and a 64MP triple camera. In addition, the company recently confirmed that the X3 GT will be powered by the Dimensity 1100 SoC support 67W Turbo Charging.

The phone is expected to arrive as a rebranded Redmi smartphone. It is likely to be a rebrand of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launched in the Chinese market.

It was also reported earlier that Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could launch in India as Poco X3 GT. If the X3 GT is Redmi Note 10 Pro, its pricing will start around Rs 20,000.

The renders of the Poco X3 GT smartphone recently surfaced online. The renders revealed that the phone has a punch-hole display with the selfie camera cutout located at the centre of the screen. At the back, the device sports a triple rectangular camera module. The rear also sports POCO branding at the bottom-right corner.

It is said to launch in three colours – Black, Green, and White. Among the three, the Green and White colour options have a textured back. The volume rocker and power button are on the right side of the device.

Poco X3 GT specifications (expected)

Poco X3 GT is said to feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution. Also, the display will sport a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it will run on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5. As for Poco X3 GT battery, there will be a 5000mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging.

Further, the phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor. It will be coupled with 6GB/6GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash. Additionally, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture will be used. At the front, it could feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.