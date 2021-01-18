Advertisement

Poco X3 available at Rs 13,999 only for today

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 18, 2021 4:02 pm

The one-day deal is announced ahead of of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale that is scheduled between January 20 and January 24.
Poco is offering a one-day discount on its X3 smartphone today. The one-day deal is announced ahead of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale that is scheduled between January 20 and January 24.

Poco X3 6GB variant is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 while the 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,999 only for today with the HDFC bank offer. The additional discount offer on Poco X3 brings down the price of the base variant to Rs 13,999. The offer will be valid till stocks last.

 

Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels)  display with HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate display with 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Poco X3 is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor with Adreno 618 GPU, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. There is expandable memory up to 256GB.

The phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there will be a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture for selfies, housed in the hole-punch cutout.

Poco X3 recently received MIUI 12 update. It is backed up by a 6000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well and an IP53 dust and water resistance rating. It weighs 225 grams.

Poco X3 launched in India with quad-camera setup, 6000mAh battery, price starts Rs 16,999

Poco X3 to go on its first sale today at 12pm via Flipkart

Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2, Poco C3 and Poco X3 get price cut in India

