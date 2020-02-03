Poco X2 launching in India tomorrow: Here’s everything you need to know

The brand will launch its latest smartphone on February 4 at an event in Delhi.

Poco is all set to launch its second smartphone, the Poco X2, in India tomorrow. The brand will launch its latest smartphone on February 4 at an event in Delhi, which is scheduled to take place from 12:00 PM IST.

Poco has been teasing some key features of the upcoming smartphone. To start with, the brand has revealed that the phone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate along with 25W fast charging support. For the pricing, the smartphone is said to come with a price tag of Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage.

However, recent teasers have confirmed that the smartphone is none other than Redmi K30, which was launched in China in December last year. The Geekbench listing further confirms that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.

Poco X2 specifications

So, if the Poco X2 is just the rebranded version of Redmi K30, it will come loaded with a similar set of specifications as well. To start with, Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The smartphone will run on Android 10 with company’s custom user interface MIUI 11 on top of it. The company will add a Poco Launcher on top of it, which is similarly found in Poco F1, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones. In terms of battery, the Poco X2 is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.