  • 16:50 Feb 03, 2020

Advertisement

Poco X2 launching in India tomorrow: Here’s everything you need to know

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2020 3:05 pm

Latest News

The brand will launch its latest smartphone on February 4 at an event in Delhi.
Advertisement

Poco is all set to launch its second smartphone, the Poco X2, in India tomorrow. The brand will launch its latest smartphone on February 4 at an event in Delhi, which is scheduled to take place from 12:00 PM IST. 

 

Poco has been teasing some key features of the upcoming smartphone. To start with, the brand has revealed that the phone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate along with 25W fast charging support. For the pricing, the smartphone is said to come with a price tag of Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage.

 

However, recent teasers have confirmed that the smartphone is none other than Redmi K30, which was launched in China in December last year. The Geekbench listing further confirms that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. 

 

Advertisement

Poco X2 specifications

 

So, if the Poco X2 is just the rebranded version of Redmi K30, it will come loaded with a similar set of specifications as well. To start with, Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

 

In terms of cameras, the smartphone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

 

The smartphone will run on Android 10 with company’s custom user interface MIUI 11 on top of it. The company will add a Poco Launcher on top of it, which is similarly found in Poco F1, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones. In terms of battery, the Poco X2 is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.

Poco X2 to feature 27W fast charging support, price tipped

Poco X2 to come in 6GB and 8GB storage variants

Poco X2 is a rebranded Redmi K30, teaser confirms

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Poco Poco X2

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi 10 might be launched on February 13

Samsung Galaxy S20 might take pictures from two or three rear sensors at once

iQOO 3 leaked render shows punch-hole display

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies