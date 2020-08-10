Advertisement

Poco X2 gets Android 10 based MIUI 12 update in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 10, 2020 12:42 pm

Multiple users are reporting that their units are getting the MIUI 12 update.
Poco has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 update to its Poco X2 smartphone in India. Multiple users are reporting that their units are getting the MIUI 12 update. 

 

Users are sharing the screenshot of the MIUI 12 update on their Poco X2 smartphones. The screenshot reveals that the update comes with version number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QGHINXM and it is around 813MB in size. However, it seems that only limited numbers of Poco X2 units are getting the MIUI 12 update, which could mean that the company is pushing a soak test to ensure no critical bugs are there in the stable MIUI 12 version for Poco X2. The screenshot reveals that MIUI 12 brings new visual design along with magazine-leve layouts and more. The update also adds new system animations and more to the Poco X2.

 

Poco X2 specifications

 

Coming to the specifications, the  Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with Hi-Res audio support. In terms of battery, the Poco X2 is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

 

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with LiquidCool technology for better heat management. The smartphone is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot.

 

In terms of cameras, the smartphone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual-selfie camera, a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

 

q1
q1
q1
q1
