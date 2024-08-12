Poco Pad India Launch: Details to Know

Poco is preparing the launch of its first tablet in India, dubbed Poco Pad. The tablet already debuted in global markets back in May, and assuming the Indian variant is the same, one can already expect what specs the Poco Pad would have. Here’s what you should know about it.

Poco Pad: India Launch Timeline, Expected Price

The Poco Pad has been confirmed to launch in India in August, which means we are days away from the tablet’s arrival in the country. The tablet will be available for purchase via Flipkart. According to the specs of the tablet in global markets, the Poco Pad is a rebranded Redmi Pad Pro which debuted in India last month.

Considering the Redmi Pad Pro has a starting price tag of Rs 21,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model, the Poco Pad could be priced slightly cheaper. It’s unclear whether the Poco Pad would launch with a Wi-Fi-only model or 5G variant would also be made available.

Poco Pad: Specifications

The Poco Pad sports a 12.1″ 2.5K (2560 x 1600 pixels) display at 249 ppi with support for 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate with Redmi Smart Pen, 600 nits peak brightness, 12-bit, 68.7 billion colors, 1500:1 contrast ratio, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Poco Pad is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1.5TB. The tablet has an 8MP f/2.0 rear camera and an 8MP f/2.28 front-facing camera for selfies. The device further gets quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14. For connectivity, there’s optional 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and Bluetooth v5.2. It is backed up by a 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging. As for accessories, it supports the Redmi Pad Pro Keyboard and the Redmi Smart Pen.