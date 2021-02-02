Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Bhai vs Bhai

Is the newly launched Poco M3 a rebadged version of the Redmi 9 Power? Does any one of them provides a better value? Let's have a look

Poco M3 has made its debut in India today at a starting price of Rs 10,999 and lands in the territory of Redmi 9 Power. The devices have a lot in common, apart from the fact that both Poco and Redmi are brands of Xiaomi, and it seems like the Poco M3 is a rebadged version of the Redmi 9 power. Does any one of them provide a better value? Let's have a look and analyze the differences/similarities based on the specifications.

Display

The newly launched, Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio, 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3.

On the other hand, Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. So, in a nutshell, Poco M3 is a carbon copy of Redmi 9 in the display department.

Performance and Software

So now let's check out if we can spot any difference in hardware. The Poco M3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM along with up to 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The Redmi 9 Power is also powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.

The performance will be similar for the most part but the Poco M3 will provide a slightly better experience if you opt for the 6GB RAM variant as it will keep more apps in memory which in turn will launch the apps faster. Day-to-day performance on both the devices is expected to be similar.

The software experience will again be the same as both of them run on MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

Battery

The Poco M3 packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support while the Redmi 9 Power packs the same battery with the same wattage of fast charging. This means both of them will again give you the same amount of battery backup.

Cameras

The Poco M3 offers a triple camera system on the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the Poco M3 has an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.05 aperture housed within its waterdrop-style notch.

The Redmi 9 Power is also equipped with a triple camera system at the back consisting of a 48 megapixels primary shooter, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a notch.

This might be the only main difference both the devices have where the Poco M3 replaces the wide-angle sensor present on the Redmi 9 Power, with a 2MP macro lens. It now depends on the user whether a Macro camera is more necessary for them or a wide-angle one. The front camera on both the devices are also the same.

Price

The Poco M3 comes at a starting price of Rs 10,999. It comes in two variants - 6GB + 64GB priced at Rs 10,999 and 6GB + 128GB at Rs 11,999.

The Redmi 9 Power comes in two variants. 4GB + 64GB variant for Rs 10,999 and 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999.

Poco M3 and Redmi 9 Power are almost like identical twins. The minor difference like in RAM and Camera Sensor. We will soon share more information bout Poco M3 real-life usage in our review.