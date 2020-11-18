Advertisement

Poco M3 launch confirmed for November 24th

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 18, 2020 10:28 am

Latest News

Poco has confirmed through its global Twitter account that the newest device in Poco lineup will be launching on 24th November.
Advertisement

Poco will be launching a new a smartphone this month. The company confirmed through its global Poco Twitter account that the Poco M3 is launching on 24th of November. 

 

The Poco M3 will be the first M Series device by the company to launch globally. The Poco M3 will act as a successor to the Poco M2 which was a successful device in India when it launched earlier this year. 

 

Poco M3 launch

Advertisement

 

The rumour has it that just like how the Poco M2 was a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 Prime, the Poco M3 should be similar to the upcoming Redmi Note 10 which has popped on various certification sites showing that the device might be powered by the Snapdragon 662 and should also feature a 6.53-inch LED FHD+ Display with a water-drop style notch. 

 

The Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dew-drop notch. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU.

 

The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It has a quad camera setup on the back with a combination of 13MP+8MP+2MP+5MP. On the front it has an 8MP shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. 

 

It will be intriguing to see if the consumers will make a switch from the MediaTek Helio G80 processor in the previous gen device to the recently launched Snapdragon 662 in the next gen device if the rumours are to be believed. 

Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 12 update in India

Xiaomi phones going into a bootloop, Operators are not at fault

Redmi Note 9 5G series tipped to launch on November 24

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro to come with QHD+ display, 120 Hz refresh rate

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Poco

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo A33 gets a price cut

Who will win the Rollable smartphone race - LG, Oppo or Samsung?

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies