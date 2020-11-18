Poco M3 launch confirmed for November 24th

Poco has confirmed through its global Twitter account that the newest device in Poco lineup will be launching on 24th November.

The Poco M3 will be the first M Series device by the company to launch globally. The Poco M3 will act as a successor to the Poco M2 which was a successful device in India when it launched earlier this year.

The rumour has it that just like how the Poco M2 was a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 Prime, the Poco M3 should be similar to the upcoming Redmi Note 10 which has popped on various certification sites showing that the device might be powered by the Snapdragon 662 and should also feature a 6.53-inch LED FHD+ Display with a water-drop style notch.

The Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dew-drop notch. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU.

The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It has a quad camera setup on the back with a combination of 13MP+8MP+2MP+5MP. On the front it has an 8MP shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support.

It will be intriguing to see if the consumers will make a switch from the MediaTek Helio G80 processor in the previous gen device to the recently launched Snapdragon 662 in the next gen device if the rumours are to be believed.