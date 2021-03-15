Poco launching Poco X3 Pro smartphone in India on March 30

Poco X3 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It is likely to come with 120Hz refresh rate support.

Poco has today announced to launch of a new smartphone in India on March 30. The brand is likely to launch Poco X3 Pro.



The company has released a teaser image for the new phone which says “Unleash Pro-performance.” It suggests that Poco X3 Pro will be launched.

In a tweet, Poco says “It is crazy that we are in 2021 and not a single phone launched at the price of F1 (Rs 21k) has been able to match or beat its performance. It’s been 30 Months (or if you are counting in smartphone terms, a lifetime)!”

Poco X3 Pro is said to come in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options and priced at €250 and €300 respectively. The phone will reportedly feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It is likely to come with 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone is expected to come in Blue, Black and Bronze colour options.



The phone will have a quad-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor, an ultrawide lens, a macro sensor, and a depth sensor. It will come with 5,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Poco X3 Pro could be featuring a flagship Snapdragon 800 series processor likely to be the Snapdragon 865.





To recall, Poco X3 was launched in India last year. It comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) display with HDR10, 120Hz refresh rate display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor with 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The device houses a 6000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



The phone features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.



Poco X3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12.0.1 running on top of it. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well and an IP53 dust and water resistance rating.