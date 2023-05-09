Poco F5, Poco F5 Pro launched globally: Check India price, availability

Poco has launched its latest F-series smartphones in India and globally, including the Poco F5 and the Poco F5 Pro. The new smartphones from Poco have premium grade specifications. The Poco F5 equips a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset while the F5 Pro gets the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Poco F5: India price, specifications

Out of the two, only the Poco F5 has made its way to India. It comes in Black, Blue, and White colours and is available in two variants including 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 29,999 and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 33,999. Poco is offering two years of warranty with the device.

During the first sale that is going to be held on May 16 at 12PM on Flipkart, the price of the 8GB + 256GB model would be Rs 26,999 while the 12GB + 256GB model will cost Rs 30,999 if you use the ICICI Bank card for making your purchase, either in full or in EMI. Or, you can exchange your older phone for a Rs 3,000 discount. Those who exchange a Poco phone would get an extra Rs 1,000 discount.

For the specs, the Poco F5 5G sports a 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits brightness, HDR10+ support, and 1,920Hz PWM dimming.

The Poco F5 employs the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs on the latest Android 13 OS with MIUI 14 on top.

It has a triple camera system which is headlined by a 64MP main sensor, accompanied by an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro unit. There is a 16MP front-facing selfie snapper. There is also a 3725mm vapor cooling system for heat dissipation.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Other features on the Poco F5 include USB-C port, 3.5mm jack, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, X-Axis Linear Motor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IR Blaster, and NFC.

Poco F5 Pro: Price, Specifications

The Poco F5 Pro seems to be a rebranded Redmi K60 which launched in China back last year, but with a slightly smaller battery. It is priced at $449 (approx Rs 36,800) for the base 8GB + 256GB model, $499 (approx Rs 40,900) for the 12GB + 256GB trim and $549 (approx Rs 45,000) for the 12GB + 512GB version. The device goes on sale today in Black and White colours internationally.

The Poco device sports a 6.67-inch WQHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) panel with a peak brightness of 1400 nits, 68.7 billion colour, a P3 colour gamut, Dolby Vision and 1920Hz PWM high-frequency Dimming. The screen also sports an under-display optical fingerprint sensor and is protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the Poco F5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Soc, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a huge 5,160mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging.

As for optics, the smartphone features a 64MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There’s a 16MP front facing shooter. The handset runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C Port for charging. The device also has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and an IR blaster as well.