Poco F4 GT full specs leaked ahead of launch

Poco will be launching the F4 GT smartphone globally tomorrow, the design and specs for which have now been leaked.

Highlights

  • Poco F4 GT will have switchable shoulder buttons
  • Poco F4 GT will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Poco F4 GT will sport a 120Hz display

Poco F4 GT is all set to go official globally on April 26 and ahead of the launch, full specifications of the Poco F4 GT have been leaked. The leaked specifications suggest that the smartphone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 along with other top tier features. Furthermore, the design of the smartphone has also leaked.

The leak from WinFuture shows that the smartphone will have switchable shoulder buttons, same as the previous generation gaming device. It has two slide switches next to the two shoulder buttons on the Poco F4 GT, which start the game mode and also enable the use of the additional buttons. Apart from that, it has the look of a typical gaming device.

Poco F4 GT Specifications (Rumoured)

The F4 GT sports a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and Full HD resolution, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The front punch-hole will house a 16-megapixel sensor while the main camera on the back should at least offer a Sony IMX686 with 64 megapixels. There’s no information about the specs of additional cameras.

The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal flash memory. The battery of the Poco F4 GT is probably 4700mAh which should support 120W fast charging with the included charger. In addition to the yellow version, the device can also be expected in the more subtle silver or gray and black colour variants.

Apart from this, Poco will be launching the Poco Watch in India tomorrow. The POCO Watch flaunts a squircle dial with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with a 360x320px resolution and has a slight curve around the edges.

