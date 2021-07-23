Poco F3 GT launched in India with different pricing structure

Poco F3 GT has today been launched in India today. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and come with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Poco F3 GT Price

The 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 25,999. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 27,999. The 8GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs 29,999. This price will be till one week after launch i.e August 2 11:59 AM.

The variants will be priced at Rs 26,499, Rs 28,499 and Rs 30,499 respectively till two weeks i.e August 9, 11:59 AM. After that, the prices will be Rs 26,999, Rs 28,999 and Rs 30,999 respectively.

It will be available on Flipkart starting from tomorrow, July 24th and the sale starts from July 26th. The phone comes in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colours.

Poco F3 GT Specs

The phone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display. Further, the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, 500-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Additionally, there is HDR 10+, and DC Dimming.

Poco F3 GT packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel /1.65 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5. There’s also a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports SA/NSA 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4mm in dimensions and weighs 190g.

Additional features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, IP53 dust resistance, Infrared sensor and more.