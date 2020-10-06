Advertisement

Poco C3 launched in India with 13MP triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helio G35

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 06, 2020 12:34 pm

Poco C3 will be available for purchase from Flipkart.
Xiaomi spin-off Poco India has today launched Poco C3 smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

The Poco C3 comes in three colour options including Arctic Blue, Lime Green and Matte Black. The smartphone will be available starting from October 16t during Big Billion Days sale.

 

Poco C3 Specifications and Features

Poco C3 features a signature two-tone pattern. It has a square-shaped camera module at the top-left corner that will house three cameras with the 13-megapixel primary sensor, and an LED flash. Just below the camera sensors, there will be a Poco branding at the back. The phone features a rear fingerprint sensor and micro-USB port for charging.

Poco C3


Poco C3 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The memory is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Poco C3 sports a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.
Poco C3
Poco C3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support of 10W fast charging. The phone is P2i-rated for splash-resistance.

Connectivity options include a Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

