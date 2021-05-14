Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro appear in high-res renders with a unique design

The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro have appeared in high resolution renders that show off the surprisingly unique design of the smartphones

We may be far away from the Pixel phone launch which is mostly scheduled for October, some new leaks have emerged that claim to show the design of the upcoming two smartphones by Google and it looks like the company is taking a different route this time around.

The leak comes from Jon Prosser via his YouTube channel which seemingly reveals the design of the yet to launch Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro smartphone. The renders have been created by his rendering artist with the source being a bunch of photos of a real working prototype.

Both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro look like they are aiming for a more immersive experience with very thin bezels and a small punch-hole cutout on the front which is now also centered like the Samsung smartphones. Apart from that, the Pixel 6 is of course the smaller model while the Pixel 6 Pro has a bigger footprint.

Apart from that, Google is wanting to be adventurous with the Pixel lineup this time with a unique-looking rear panel. The camera array protrudes a little and houses two cameras on the 6 while there are three cameras on the 6 Pro. The back should be made of glass with a 'G' logo depicting the Google branding.

As these leaks have arrived way too early, there might be a chance that we see some changes to the phone at time of launch. There's no official statements or confirmations from Google so you should take these renders with a pinch of salt.

However, Max Weinbach went further to confirm that the leaked design renders of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are accurate while the colour of the phone isn't. Previous leaks have suggested that Google will ditch Qualcomm's processor for its Pixel phones to equip them with a chip that is made in collaboration with Samsung. The chip is codenamed 'Whitechapel'.