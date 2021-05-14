Advertisement

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro appear in high-res renders with a unique design

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2021 10:54 am

The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro have appeared in high resolution renders that show off the surprisingly unique design of the smartphones
We may be far away from the Pixel phone launch which is mostly scheduled for October, some new leaks have emerged that claim to show the design of the upcoming two smartphones by Google and it looks like the company is taking a different route this time around. 

 

The leak comes from Jon Prosser via his YouTube channel which seemingly reveals the design of the yet to launch Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro smartphone. The renders have been created by his rendering artist with the source being a bunch of photos of a real working prototype.

 

Pixel 6 Pro front

Both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro look like they are aiming for a more immersive experience with very thin bezels and a small punch-hole cutout on the front which is now also centered like the Samsung smartphones. Apart from that, the Pixel 6 is of course the smaller model while the Pixel 6 Pro has a bigger footprint.

 

Pixel 6 series cameras

 

Apart from that, Google is wanting to be adventurous with the Pixel lineup this time with a unique-looking rear panel. The camera array protrudes a little and houses two cameras on the 6 while there are three cameras on the 6 Pro. The back should be made of glass with a 'G' logo depicting the Google branding.

 

Pixel 6 Pro

 

As these leaks have arrived way too early, there might be a chance that we see some changes to the phone at time of launch. There's no official statements or confirmations from Google so you should take these renders with a pinch of salt. 

 

However, Max Weinbach went further to confirm that the leaked design renders of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are accurate while the colour of the phone isn't. Previous leaks have suggested that Google will ditch Qualcomm's processor for its Pixel phones to equip them with a chip that is made in collaboration with Samsung. The chip is codenamed 'Whitechapel'. 

Google tries to make Android tablets more fun, launches Entertainment Space

Google to show Apple-like Privacy Labels for each app in Play Store starting next year

Google releases new Assistant features just in time for Mother's Day 2021

Google Pay allows international money transfers from US to Singapore, India

Latest News from Google

