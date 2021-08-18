Pixel 5a 5G arrives with IP67 rating, 4680mAh battery

Pixel 5a 5G has been launched by Google as a very minor refresh over last year’s Pixel 4a 5G. The only major differences include water resistance certification, a bigger batter and a slight increase in screen size. Along with that, the 5a 5G now has a metal unibody design, shifting from the polycarbonate material on the 4a 5G.

The Pixel 5a 5G is now available for pre-order in the US and Japan from the Google Store. In the US, the phone is priced at $449 (approx Rs 33,300). Further, the phone will start shipping on August 26. There’s no information on when the device will be launched in India or elsewhere.

Pixel 5a 5G Specifications

The Pixel 5a 5g sports a 6.4 inch full-HD+ OLED display with only 60Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 4650mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone does not support wireless charging.

Furthermore, it will has a 3.5mm headphone jack and also carries IP67 rating, therefore making it water and dust resistant. On the back, the phone has a 12MP f/1.7 primary and 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide cameras. This is the same setup as the Pixel 4a 5G. On the front, there’s an 8MP f/2.0 camera. Moreover, Google has dropped support for laser auto-focus on this one.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and of course, 5G.

Google is also preparing the launch of the Pixel 6 series this fall. These devices will come with Google Tensor chip. They will reportedly feature Samsung camera sensors on the back. Along with that, Pixel 6 Pro will have wide-angle primary cam, ultra-wide-angle sensor and a telephoto shooter.