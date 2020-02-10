  • 10:22 Feb 10, 2020

Advertisement

Philips hue can be hacked due to a security flaw

By: Ayush Mahapatra, the Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : February 10, 2020 10:17 am

Latest News

A recent discovery by security researchers found a potential flaw in the Philips hue lighting range that could lead to the spread of malware on devices connected to your network.

A recent discovery by security researchers found a potential flaw in the Philips hue lighting range that could lead to the spread of malware on devices connected to your network. The CVE-2020-6007 flaw exists in the Zigbee wireless protocol used to communicate with IoT devices.

 

Hackers can exploit the light via the Zigbee protocol and infect the bridge it's connected to. The hackers first implant malware on the light itself and tamper with the settings, making it look as if something is wrong with the light. The light appears to be unreachable on the app and the user will try to reset it and re-add it to the bridge.

 

The compromised light when re-added to the network, will use Zigbee protocol vulnerabilities to activate a heap-based buffer overflow on the control bridge by sending huge amounts of data. The data sent will also infect the said control bridge- which is, in turn, is connected to the wifi network.

 

The malware connects back to the hacker by using already know exploits like EternalBlue, they can now infiltrate the IP networks from the bridge and spread spyware and ransomware to devices connected to the network. Philips is aware of this issue and has pushed out an update to which you should update as soon as possible for your safety.

 

 

How to enable dark mode on Apple Books?

What is NFC? Is it the future of payements

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Valentine Gift: Top 5 truly wireless earphones under Rs 5000

Valentine Gift: Top 5 unique tech gifts for your valentine

Valentine Gift: Top 5 Bluetooth Speakers under Rs 5,000

Latest News from

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Valentine Gift: Top 5 unique tech gifts for your valentine

Valentine Gift: Top 5 Bluetooth Speakers under Rs 5,000

Xiaomi launches 65W Type-C power adapter for charging smartphones and laptops

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies