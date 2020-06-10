Oppo to launch premium smartphone in India soon

Oppo is going to launch the flagship Oppo Find X2 series on June 17 in India.

Oppo will be launching a new premium smartphone in India soon. Oppo India Vice President Tasleem Arif on Twitter has announced this development.

He has confirmed the launch of a premium smartphone in India. Alongside, his tweet also announces that the company will also launch of Oppo Reno 4 series in India.





In the tweet, Arif says, "Grapevine is rife and quite rightfully so! Rejoice over the successful launch of Oppo Reno4 Pro, but stay tuned for another premium 'sensation' that'll export you to the world of infinite possibilities!".



But sadly, the details of this upcoming smartphone is not known at the moment. In the tweet, he has also not revealed any exact date for the launch. But after this tweet, it is expected that the company might launch the smartphones soon in the country.



The company recently launched Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphones which will also be launched in India later. To recall, Oppo Reno 4 5G is loaded with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is said to be juiced up by a 4,020mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge. It comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel mono lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter along with a 2-megapixel portrait camera. It runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0.



Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G features a 6.553-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge and it runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0. It comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel 120° ultra-wide camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.





Meanwhile, Oppo is going to launch the flagship Oppo Find X2 series on June 17 in India. They feature a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display with 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution. Find X2 has 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge and Find X2 Pro has 4260mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge. They are powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU.