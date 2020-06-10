Advertisement

Oppo to launch premium smartphone in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 10, 2020 11:07 am

Latest News

Oppo is going to launch the flagship Oppo Find X2 series on June 17 in India.
Advertisement

Oppo will be launching a new premium smartphone in India soon. Oppo India Vice President Tasleem Arif on Twitter has announced this development.

 

He has confirmed the launch of a premium smartphone in India. Alongside, his tweet also announces that the company will also launch of Oppo Reno 4 series in India.

Advertisement

In the tweet, Arif says, "Grapevine is rife and quite rightfully so! Rejoice over the successful launch of Oppo Reno4 Pro, but stay tuned for another premium 'sensation' that'll export you to the world of infinite possibilities!".

But sadly, the details of this upcoming smartphone is not known at the moment. In the tweet, he has also not revealed any exact date for the launch. But after this tweet, it is expected that the company might launch the smartphones soon in the country.

The company recently launched Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphones which will also be launched in India later. To recall, Oppo Reno 4 5G is loaded with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is said to be juiced up by a 4,020mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge. It comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel  and a 2-megapixel mono lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter along with a 2-megapixel portrait camera. It runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G features a 6.553-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge and it runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0. It comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel  120° ultra-wide camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.


Meanwhile, Oppo is going to launch the flagship Oppo Find X2 series on June 17 in India. They feature a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display with 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution. Find X2 has 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge and Find X2 Pro has 4260mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge. They are powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

Amazon listing reveals Oppo Find X2 pricing in India ahead of launch

Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphones to be announced on June 5

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro confirmed to launch in India on June 17

Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphones launched with Snapdragon 765G, 48MP triple cameras

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Oppo Reno 4 Oppo Reno 4 Pro Oppo premium smartphone Oppo Find X2

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

LG Velvet 4G smartphone with Snapdragon 845 processor reportedly in works

Samsung Days on Flipkart: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S10 Lite and more

Samsung and Corning to develop durable glass for foldable phones

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?
BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more

BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more
News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone
Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies