Oppo to launch ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 on October 11

Following the release of Android 12, Oppo has announced that it will be holding the ColorOS 12 launch event for global markets on October 11.

Oppo ColorOS 12

Oppo will unveil the full details of ColorOS 12 (global version) with an online event on October 11 at 2:30 pm IST. At the event, the brand will disclose the inclusive and customizable design, features and strong performance. In addition, it will also announce the rollout timeline of ColorOS 12.

Oppo has also confirmed that the Find X3 Pro will be the first to get the ColorOS 12. Application for early access for ColorOS12 beta upgrade for Find X3 Pro users in Malaysia and Indonesia are now open.

For the very first time, Oppo is also announcing a major update policy. This is precisely, for Oppo devices that were launched from 2019 onwards. The company will guarantee three major Android updates for its flagship Find X Series devices. Further, there will be two Android updates for the Reno/F Series and an Android update in some A-Series models. Also, there will be four years of regular security patches for the Find X/Reno/F Series and three years for the A-Series.

Oppo recently launched Oppo A55 4G in India with a starting price of Rs 15,490. The Oppo A55 4G comes in two variants in India – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB which are priced at Rs 15,490 and Rs 17,490, respectively. The former variant is now available, while the latter will be available from October 11 on Amazon and across mainline retailers.

The device has been launched with up to 6GB of RAM and 50MP triple cameras. It has a hole-punch cutout on the front, housing the front camera. There’s an HD+ display, and the device gets power from a MediaTek Helio chipset.