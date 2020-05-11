Oppo A31 6GB RAM option goes on sale in India

The company has announced that the Oppo A31 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage is now available for purchase.

Oppo has announced that the new variant of its Oppo A31 is all set to go on sale. The company has announced that the Oppo A31 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage is now available for purchase.

The new variant comes with a price tag of Rs 14,990 and the brand has introduced that the smartphone will be available for purchase from online and offline platforms starting May 09, 2020. The company has introduced a slew of offers as well. To start with, the company is offering cashback offers of 5 per cent on debit card EMI on Federal and Bank of Baroda.

Furthermore, the brand is offering up to 6 months of no Cost EMI and for Reliance Jio subscribers, they will get benefits worth Rs 7050. OPPO has announced an extended warranty offer for OPPO A31 4GB & 6GB variant. Under this offer, the warranty period will be extended by an additional 365 days after the original warranty period ends. OPPO will offer technical and mechanical assistance free of cost during the extended warranty period.

Recollecting key specs, the Oppo A31 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

On the camera front, the Oppo A31 comes with triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel as a primary lens with f/1.8, a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4, and another 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Oppo A31 gets its power from 4,230 mAh battery, which claims to provide 45 hours of talk time, 8 hours of video playback and 35 hours of audio playback. Connectivity options include Dual SIM (Dual Nano-SIM), GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone measures 155.9x75.5x8.3 mm and weighs around 180 grams.