Oppo reveals a unique triple-fold phone concept

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : December 14, 2020 1:33 pm

Oppo has revealed a triple fold phone concept that folds 3 times with a one-thumb operation.

Oppo has teased a multi-fold phone concept that has been made in collaboration with a Japanese design studio called 'Nendo'. The concept shows off a triple-fold mechanism in a device. 

 

Oppo concept phone

 

The phone in its folded state measures 54 mm by 86 mm, and is the size of a credit card. The phone features three hinges folding over in the same direction.

 

Oppo concept phone_1

 

The phone can be slid sideways with one thumb operation. The company says that sliding one fold up exposes 40 mm of the screen with various functions, such as the time, call history, notifications, and even the music player interface, all available on the limited area.

 

Oppo concept phone_2

 

Next, sliding the second fold reveals 80 mm of the screen as well as the camera. This portion should be comfortable for taking selfies and making video calls with the front camera. 

 

Oppo concept phone_3

 

Oppo concept phone_5

 

Unfolding the entire phone unveils a 7-inch screen with a unique, slender proportion. The hinges of the device are covered with Suede leather. There's also a wireless charger stand that is angled to match the hinged state of the phone so as to have an integrated appearance while charging. 

 

Oppo concept phone_4

 

 “In addition to playing videos with an operable side panel, the user may also enjoy the phone as a controller in game mode with panels on either side, in multitask mode with numerous apps displayed in a row, and panoramic photography mode in full screen,” Nendo writes in its post. 

