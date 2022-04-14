Oppo Reno7 Lite 5G goes official with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 64MP triple rear camera

Oppo has launched a new smartphone in in Europe, called the Oppo Reno7 Lite 5G, as the latest addition to its Reno 7 series smartphones. The device also identical to the Oppo F21 Pro 5G that was launched in India earlier this week. The device comes with 20:9 AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and Snapdragon 695 SoC.

The pricing and the availability of the smartphone is yet to be disclosed. It comes in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum colours and has a sole 8GB + 128GB storage option.

Oppo Reno7 Lite 5G Specifications



The Reno7 Lite 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 20:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch at the front.

ALSO READ: Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon chips; Enco Air 2 Pro TWS debut alongside

The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, along with Adreno 619 GPU. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It carries support for up to 5 GB of extended RAM.

In addition, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 lens.

As for the software, the device runs on Android 12 with the ColorOS 12 skin on top. Besides, it is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Further, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, it measures 159.95×73.17×7.49mm (Cosmic Black) or 159.95×73.17×7.55mm (Rainbow Spectrum) and weighs 173 grams.