Oppo Reno Pro+ confirmed to be launched with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 865

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 22, 2020 11:09 am

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is said to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.
Oppo will be announcing the OPPO Reno5 Pro+ smartphone on December 24 in China. Now ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed the key features of the smartphone via a post on Weibo.

 

As per a post on Weibo by Oppo, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor in the quad rear camera module. The image also confirms that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. It will also carry support for 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ smartphone was recently spotted on TENAA and Geekbench listings with its entire specificationsAs per the Geekbench listing, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will be powered by Snapdragon 865 mobile platform coupled with 8 GB of RAM. For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Expected Specifications


The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is said to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

 

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is rumoured to have a quad camera setup including a 50-megapixel camera with a 16-megapixel superwide lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For capturing selfies, it will be equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera.

 

The phone is rumoured to have 8GB or 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB of storage. The phone is said to measure 159.9×2.5×7.99mm and weigh 184 grams.

 

