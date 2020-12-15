Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC and 8GB RAM

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is said to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Oppo recently announced the Reno 5 series in China. The Reno 5 series consists of Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro smartphones. At the launch event, the company announced to launch the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ on December 24. Now ahead of launch, the Reno5 Pro+ has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will be powered by Snapdragon 865 mobile platform coupled with 8 GB of RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in more RAM variants as well.

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. The phone has appeared at the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number PDRM00. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 5, the handset has scored 886 and 3036 points, respectively.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Expected Specifications



The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is said to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is rumoured to have a quad camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, along with a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP sensor with a hole-punch cutout camera style.

The phone is rumoured to have 8GB or 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB of storage. The phone is said to measure 159.9×2.5×7.99mm and weigh 184 grams.

The Reno 5 should have a flat display while the Pro and Pro+ variant should come with a curved display. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 while the Pro+ should be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ series processor.