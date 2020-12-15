Advertisement

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC and 8GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 15, 2020 11:33 am

Latest News

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is said to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.
Advertisement

Oppo recently announced the Reno 5 series in China. The Reno 5 series consists of Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro smartphones. At the launch event, the company announced to launch the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ on December 24. Now ahead of launch, the Reno5 Pro+ has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

 

As per the Geekbench listing, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will be powered by Snapdragon 865 mobile platform coupled with 8 GB of RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in more RAM variants as well.

Advertisement

 

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. The phone has appeared at the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number PDRM00. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 5, the handset has scored 886 and 3036 points, respectively.

 

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Expected Specifications


The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is said to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

 

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is rumoured to have a quad camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, along with a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP sensor with a hole-punch cutout camera style.

 

The phone is rumoured to have 8GB or 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB of storage. The phone is said to measure 159.9×2.5×7.99mm and weigh 184 grams.

 

The Reno 5 should have a flat display while the Pro and Pro+ variant should come with a curved display. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 while the Pro+ should be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ series processor.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus full specifications leaked ahead of launch

Oppo Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro announced with 64MP quad rear cameras, Android 11

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo A15s price tipped ahead of launch in India

Moto G9 Power first sale to be held today: Price, Specs and more

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies