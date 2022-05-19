Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ full specs revealed ahead of launch on May 23

Oppo Reno 8 series will be announced on May 23 in China. The series will have three smartphones – Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Lite/SE, and Reno 8 Pro. Now ahead of the launch, Oppp Reno 8 Pro+ has been spotted with full specifications at China’s TENAA certification revealing its specs.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ Specs

According to the TENAA certification authority, the alleged Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ phone with the PFZM10 model number has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution. Further, the display will come with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone will feature the Dimensity 8100-Max chipset with up to 128 GB RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage. As per Oppo’s China website, the smartphone will available in three variants: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

Additionally, the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup. This will include 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Besides, on the front, the device will feature a 32-megapixel IMX709 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Further, the listing says that the device will pack a 4500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The phone will run on ColorOS based Android 12 OS. There will be an in-screen fingerprint scanner as well.

Other features include X-axis linear motor, a dual stereo speaker setup, and NFC. The Reno 8 Pro+ is also said to have an aluminium frame. Lastly, the phone will come in three colour options, namely Green, Gray, and Dark black.

As per a recent leak, Reno 8 Pro will come in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants. The Reno 8 Pro+ and Reno 8 will be available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB trims.