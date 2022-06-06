HomeNewsOppo Reno 8 Lite 5G announced with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 64MP camera

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G announced with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 64MP camera

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G has been launched outside India. The device comes with 20:9 AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and Snapdragon 695 SoC.

By Meenu Rana
Highlights

  • Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G has been launched in Europe
  • It has a sole 8GB + 128GB storage option
  • Th phone comes with a triple rear camera setup

Oppo has launched a new smartphone in Spain, called the Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G, as the latest addition to its Reno 8 series smartphones. This comes after the company announced the Oppo 8 series in China. 

The device also identical to the Oppo F21 Pro 5G that was launched in India earlier this year. The device comes with 20:9 AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and Snapdragon 695 SoC.

The smartphone is priced in Spain at EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 35,700). It comes in Black and Rainbow colours and has a sole 8GB + 128GB storage option.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Specifications

The Reno 8 Lite 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 20:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, along with Adreno 619 GPU. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It carries support for up to 5 GB of extended RAM.

In addition, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 lens. Further, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for the software, the device runs on Android 12 with the ColorOS 12 skin on top. Besides, it is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Besides, the phone has IPX4 certification for splash and dust resistance. Lastly, it measures 159.8×73.2x 7.5mm and weighs 173 grams.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 695
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage128
  • Display6.43-inch (2400x1080 pixels)
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera64MP + 2MP+ 2MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

