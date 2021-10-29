Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE, Reno 7 specifications tipped

Oppo is being expected to launch its Reno 7 series of smartphones in November. The series is likely to omit the Pro+ model and should be including the vanilla Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 SE and the Reno 7 Pro. The specifications for all these models have now been tipped online.

The leak comes from a Chinese tipster on Weibo who suggests that instead of the Reno 7 Pro+, the series is likely going to include a new device with the model Reno 7 SE. This model will be positioned even below the vanilla Reno 7.

Oppo Reno 7 SE Specifications (Rumoured)

The Oppo Reno 7 SE will feature a 6.43-inch E3 AMOLED FHD+ 90Hz display. It will be powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset with 8GB / 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM options and 128 GB / 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Moreover, it will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Further, it will be having a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary OmniVision OV64B sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. Additionally, it has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front camera.

Oppo Reno 7 Specifications (Rumoured)

The Reno 7 will sport a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will he will be powered by the Dimensity 1200 chip with 8GB / 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB / 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Furthermore, it will be backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

For options, it will also have a triple camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. Further, on the front, there’s a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro will lead the pack. It is supposed to have a 6.5-inch curved edge OLED screen. In addition, it will come with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will be powered with a Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB / 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. On the back, you should get a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary sensor with OIS, a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B ultrawide sensor and a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto sensor.