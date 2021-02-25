Advertisement

Oppo Reno 5K announced with Snapdragon 750G, rear quad-camera setup

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 25, 2021 3:35 pm

The Oppo Reno 5K features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 91.7 percent of screen-to-body ratio.
Oppo has announced the Oppo Reno 5K  smartphones in China. The phone comes with a rear quad-camera setup, 32-megapixel selfie camera, Android 11, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

The company has not yet announced the pricing details of Oppo Reno 5K. The phone will go on sale in China from March 6 in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. It comes in Green Breeze, Midnight Black, and Starry Dream colour options.

 

Oppo Reno 5K specifications


The Oppo Reno 5K features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 91.7 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU. The phone offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For the cameras, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.


Oppo Reno 5K runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.

