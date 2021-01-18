Oppo Reno 5 Pro vs Mi 10T vs Vivo X50

The Reno 5 Pro is the newest device launched by Oppo in India but it is competing with Xiaomi's Mi 10T and Vivo X50. Does it stand a chance amongst them?

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro has been launched in the same territory as Xiaomi's Mi 10T and Vivo's X50. The device is the first one in India to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ but does it have what it takes to beat the big players that already have a strong hold over the segment? Let's have a look.

Display

The Vivo X50 features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro features a 6.55-inch curved OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate.

In terms of resolution, all of them are on the same page but when it comes to refresh rates, the Mi 10i has the highest refresh rate but it comes with an LCD display, whereas the other two have AMOLED ones which means they will provide better colour reproduction with more accurate and punchy colours. But if you want the display with the highest refresh rate, Mi 10T is the way to go.

Software and Performance

The Vivo X50 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. It is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Under the hood, the Mi 10T is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Reno 5 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset along with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, paired with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

In terms of processor, the Mi 10T and Reno 5 Pro definitely beat the Vivo X50 as both of the much higher end chipsets compared to a mid-range one on the X50. While you may notice very little difference amongst each of them in day-to-day performance, the major difference will be noticed while gaming where the Mi 10T and Oppo Reno 5 Pro should perform the best.

In terms of gaming, the phones can be ranked where on 1st, the Mi 10T will be placed, followed by Reno 5 Pro and then the X50 at last place. The Reno 5 Pro did manage to impress us with its performance during its review.

The software on all of them also differs a lot as the Mi 10T runs on MIUI 12, the Reno 5 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.1 and Vivo's X50 runs on FunTouch OS. In the software department, all of it boils down to personal preference in terms of liking the UI and overall appeal as all of the three devices are feature-packed.

Cameras

The Vivo X50 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with four-axis OIS, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 13-megapixel portrait lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.48 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.48 aperture.

The Mi 10T has a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor with IMX682 sensor, f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8K video recording. For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10T features a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with Samsung S5K3T2 sensor, f/2.2 aperture.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

We will be judging this segment on the basis of on-paper specifications as all of them will have to be kept Side-by-Side for a real-world comparison which is not possible at the moment. In terms of numbers, the Reno 5 Pro wins the round here but in real-world usage, the device's cameras were on the average side. The Vivo X50 has a slight edge over the two as it also features Optical Image Stabilization.

The practical camera performance of all the devices will vary by much because of which we cannot declare a final winner as it also depends on the post processing of the photo by the software.

Battery

The Vivo X50 is loaded with a 4200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Mi 10T has 5000mAh with 33W fast charging.

The Reno 5 Pro is backed up by a 4350mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging

The longest-lasting phone amongst the three will be the Mi 10T but the device that will charge the fastest will be the Reno 5 Pro. While the winner again comes down to personal preference as to what the buyer wants between a longer-lasting battery or the one that charges faster, we can say that the Vivo X50 definitely loses the round.

Price

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 35,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant. The Mi 10T is priced at Rs 35,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The Vivo X50 is priced at Rs 34,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 37,990 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

The conclusion here says that the Mi 10T provides an overall better value for the money very closely followed by the Reno 5 Pro because of a better display and a cleaner software experience compared to the MIUI. One can pick any one of the two as they both score a tie in this comparison whereas the Vivo X50 doesn't really stand a chance in front of the two.