Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus full specifications leaked ahead of launch

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 10, 2020 4:31 pm

Latest News

A tipster on Weibo has managed to get his hands on the full specifications of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus that is launching in China later today.
Oppo Reno 5 series is launching today in China but full specifications of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ have been revealed by a tipster on Weibo that goes by the name 'Digital Chat Station'. 

 

There's no information about the availability of the devices in India but all the official information regarding the devices will be unveiled later today. As per the tipster, the device should have FHD+ display and should be powered by the Snapdragon 865.

 

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Specifications (Expected) 

 

The Reno 5 Pro Plus is said to have a Snapdragon 865 under the hood with the same 6.55-inch FHD+ display as the Reno 5 Pro with a 1080 × 2400 resolution. 

 

The Reno 5 Pro+ can be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It is rumored to have a quad camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, along with a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP sensor with a hole-punch cutout camera style.  

 

It is also rumored to have 8GB or 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB of storage. It is said to measure 159.9 x 72.5 x 7.99mm and weigh 184 grams. 

 

The Reno 5 should have a flat display while the Pro and Pro+ variant should come with a curved display. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 while the Pro+ should be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ series processor. 

Tags: Oppo

 

